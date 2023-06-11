Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens say, ‘please don’t try again’

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly issued warnings prohibiting the recording of videos while travelling in the metro. Despite this, some individuals persistently shoot dance videos or Instagram reels inside the coaches. Recently, yet another video filmed within the metro coach has sparked frustration among viewers. It shows a woman dancing to the Bollywood song Asalaam-e-Ishqum inside a crowded metro coach.

Woman dancing to Asalaam-e-Ishqum inside a metro coach. (Instagram/@pari_sharma2319)

The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Pari Sharma. In the video, the woman can be seen dancing to Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri’s song Asalaam-e-Ishqum. Her energetic performance elicits a mixed response from passengers, with some appearing uncomfortable while others enjoying the impromptu show.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on May 21 on Instagram, the video has gone viral with over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and shared their thoughts on the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

“The uncle is traumatised,” posted an individual, referring to a man standing behind her. Another commented, “Where are the CISF men?” A third wrote, “Nice try, but please don’t try again.” A few even tagged Delhi Metro and Delhi Police in the video’s comments section. What are your thoughts on the video?

