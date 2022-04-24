Woman dances on stage at wedding without being physically present. Watch

The wedding season is still on in India but for the expatriates it becomes difficult to come back for attending the wedding ceremonies of their friends and relatives. To not miss out on the fun, some people have devised new ways to make their presence felt and not feel left out. Like this video that was posted on Instagram that shows a woman performing at a wedding without being physically present. The woman’s ingenious way of attending the wedding will definitely make you smile.

The video was posted by a woman named Divya on her personal Instagram account on April 3 and it has got over 9.2 million views so far making it really viral. “This is how I attended family wedding in India,” says the text on the video.

In the video, she is seen dancing at the wedding along with a group of women. While everyone else is physically present, the woman can be seen dancing on a large screen that has been installed on the stage.

“Many do it… so did I. We miss it all, the festivals, the festivities, and nonetheless, family. Hopefully I am able to make it there by next!!” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Bhut hi tejaswi log h hmare desh k (The people of our country are really smart),” commented an Instagram user. “You really decorated the house?” a user asked. To which another user replied that it is a background pic.

The woman, Divya Gulabani, lives in Canada according to her Instagram bio. She is a content creator and a dentist and has 1,770 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this unique way of attending a wedding?