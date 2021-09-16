Woman dances with 93-year-old grandma while carrying her, viral video spreads joy

Grandparents play a very special role in a kid’s life, especially during the growing years. The Internet is also filled with videos which showcase that special relationship. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it show a woman dancing with her 93-year-old grandma while carrying her.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video has now gone all kinds of viral and is being shared by many. Just like this post shared on an Instagram page with the caption “This makes me miss my grandma. Cherish every moment.”

The video opens to show a text that reads “When you used to carry your granddaughter to dance, but now, at 93, she carries you.” The clip also shows a woman dancing with her granddaughter. Within moments, the scene changes to show the granddaughter carrying her grandma to dance.

The grandmother featured in the video is Marie Frances O’Brien, affectionately known as "Fran" on TikTok, reports Good Morning America, cites ABC News. She is seen dancing with her 33-year-old granddaughter Allison Krause.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 34,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“This is so wholesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “This makes me feel sooooooo happy!! What a beautiful grandma and her granddaughter,” shared another. “I looooveee this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

