Woman demands compensation from ex for stealing her ‘childbearing years’

A 34-year-old woman whose partner broke up with her after a 10-year relationship says she wants compensation from her ex for “stealing” her “childbearing years.” She believes her former boyfriend should pay for her IVF. The woman thinks her former boyfriend should pay for her IVF. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The anonymous woman shared her story in a letter to the Telegraph’s “Moral Money” advice column. She wrote that the person she thought she would marry called off their relationship a few months ago, leaving her heartbroken and “incapable of functioning.”

Hence, she chose to write to the column to share her story and also to motivate other people in “her place” to open up about similar situations.

She claimed that she and her ex own a flat together, a place where they have lived for the past eight years. In terms of careers, they decided that the man would maintain a high-profile career trajectory, with the hope that it would be easy for the woman to adjust to her job when they have a child. However, at 38 years old, he broke up with the 34-year-old woman because of his lifestyle and career.

“Here I am at 34, eggs twitching, ready for the marriage and parenthood stage of life, but unexpectedly single and emotionally devastated.”

She shared that due to her emotional condition, she cannot consider dating, but desperately wants to be a mother.

“Time is running out, I am looking into IVF so I can preserve my chances while I am still fertile. It is expensive. I think he should pay.”

What does the ex-boyfriend think?

The woman said that her former partner doesn’t agree that he has any obligations to help her with the financial burden, despite knowing her desire to have children.

“I feel like he stole my childbearing years. Surely he should have some responsibility for helping me mitigate the damage to our plans caused by his change of heart and broken promises?” she wrote.