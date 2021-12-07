Woman distributes leftover food from brother’s wedding to those in need

Stories that showcase people stepping up to help others in need are always amazing to read. Just like this post that shows what a woman from West Bengal did with the leftover food from his brother’s wedding. Chances are, this tale of kindness will make you want to applaud the woman.

The post, complete with a few images, is shared on an Instagram page called Calcutta Instagrammers. The caption describes that the woman, named Papiya Kar, visited Ranaghat station to distribute food that was not consumed from her brother’s wedding.

The pictures shared along with the post show her all decked up in traditional Bengali attire distributing food among people. Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated more than 10,000 likes. It has also gathered varied comments.

“I don't know when I'm going to get married but if and when I do, I plan to do this. I've been planning to do this since my teenage years,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love from Kerala,” posted another. “Hats off,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

