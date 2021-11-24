Home / Trending / Woman does a cartwheel while wearing skirt and high heels. Watch viral video
Woman does a cartwheel while wearing skirt and high heels. Watch viral video

In the video, Parul Arora does a smooth cartwheel while wearing a pink skirt and some pointy high heels.
Fitness model Parul Arora does a cartwheel while wearing a skirt and high heels.&nbsp;(instagram/@parul_cutearora)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 05:25 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Doing a cartwheel in itself is quite a challenge, and doing it while wearing a skirt and a pair of high heels is definitely way more challenging than that. Fitness model Parul Arora has taken to Instagram to post a video of herself doing exactly that.

In the video, she is seen wearing some pointed heels and a beautiful, pleated pink skirt. As the video progresses, viewers can see that she attempts and successfully completes a cartwheel. “High heels,” reads the caption, followed by two emojis - a shocked face with an exploding head and a face with an open mouth and cold sweat - that suggest that she was definitely nervous to attempt this feat. She is also famous for doing flips in sarees and one of the videos she shared on Instagram also went viral. 

She was seen flashing a thoroughly victorious smile by the end of the video. She also twirled around to conclude her feat of performing a very smooth cartwheel.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being posted on November 12 on the social media app, this video has gone massively viral and garnered more than 2.6 million views and several reactions.

“Superb a flip with cool dress,” commented an Instagram user followed by a heart emoji. “I couldn’t do that in sneakers. So cool, Parul,” complimented another. “You are always amazing,” wrote a third. “Nice flip and that too with heels,” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this viral video?

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
