Woman dressed as Manjulika steals the show at office Halloween celebration. Watch

A woman became the centre of attention at her office Halloween celebration after she arrived dressed as Manjulika from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. An office Halloween video showed a woman arriving as Manjulika.(Instagram/the_sushmithaa)

The video, posted on Instagram by Sushmitha, has now garnered more than one million views, turning the office corridor into a sudden stage for nostalgia and playful fear. The text overlay on the clip read, “Kuch nahi bas office Halloween mein Indian ghost ban ke chali gayi (Nothing much, just went to office Halloween dressed as an Indian ghost).”

Perfect recreation of a Bollywood classic

In the clip, the woman can be seen entering the office in full Manjulika attire, effortlessly channelling the character’s signature mannerisms. She moved with a poised intensity, prompting a delighted mix of cheer and laughter from her colleagues, many of whom were dressed in Halloween costumes of their own.

Take a look here at the clip:

Her dedication to the character and her striking expressions instantly made her the highlight of the celebration. Colleagues were seen stepping aside with a mix of laughter and admiration as she held on to the haunting aura of Manjulika throughout her entry.

Internet applauds the look

The video triggered several reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is the most authentic Manjulika look I have ever seen.” Another said, “She walked in like she owned the entire corridor.” Someone else commented, “This is proper dedication to the Halloween spirit.” Another viewer remarked, “I would have run in the opposite direction if she walked towards me like this.” A user added, “The expressions are spot on, this is brilliant.” Another wrote, “Best Halloween costume of the year without a doubt.” Someone also said, “This is giving me childhood flashbacks and chills at the same time.”