Woman dupes man of 11 lakh in bizarre bed-burning ritual for ex-husband's soul

A man in China was scammed by his fiancée who told him that he needed to pay for her to burn the “marriage bed” of her and her ex-husband so that they could get married, the South China Morning Post reported. The woman demanded ₹ 11 lakh from her partner to perform a “marriage bed burning” ritual for her ex-husband who died years ago.(Representational)

Wang met his girlfriend Li on an online dating platform, where she portrayed herself as wealthy and single woman who owns multiple properties and a jewellery store. They met in person and began dating.

Pretended to be wealthy

She even offered him gifts and shared pictures of her properties to convince him of her wealth. All was well and the couple decided to marry, but before could officially be married Li requested Wang to perform a “marriage bed burning” ritual for her ex-partner. Her ex-husband she claimed had died from a illness a few years ago.

Li claimed all her properties were inherited from her ex-husband and this ritual would be to thank him so his spirit could bless their union. She told Wang he needed to give her 100,000 yuan ( ₹11.8 lakh) so she was assured of his support for the ritual.

Many more scammed

She asked him to transfer the money online but stay away while the ritual was being performed so that it does not bring bad luck to him. Soon, Wang was sent video and photos of the ritual being performed but after some time, Li blocked him from social media apps and vanished.

When he realised he was scammed, Wang called the police. Reportedly, Li had used the same trick to scam 30,000 yuan ( ₹3.5 lakh) from another man and all her properties were fake.

Li was arrested and sentenced to 42 months in jail for committing fraud.

In 2023, the Chinese police busted a group in northwestern China which conned almost ₹1.7 crore from five men who were desperate to get married. They hired women to marry the men for a price but they ran away shortly after the wedding.

