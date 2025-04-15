Woman earning 30 LPA lives ‘paycheck to paycheck,’ sparking debate on lifestyle

An X user has revealed that her friend’s daughter earns between ₹24 to 30 lakh annually, but still struggles to save money at the end of every month. Narayani Gurunathan, a recruitment specialist, started a lively debate on lifestyle inflation and cost-of-living when she revealed the daughter’s high salary on social media. A woman earning ₹ 30 LPA has no savings, claims one X user (Representational image)

“My friend’s daughter who is earning 24–30L per annum, lives paycheck to paycheck,” Gurunathan wrote on X.

Where does the money go?

According to Gurunathan, the case of her friend’s daughter is one example of how living fully in the present can come at the cost of future financial stability.

“At 25 or 30, it’s hard to imagine spending that much. Very hard,” she wrote. However, various expenses like rent, eating out, alcohol, foreign trips etc all add up to make a significant dent in one’s bank balance.

“High rents,frequent travel, alcohol, gadgets, dining out, and branded clothes add up fast. Not to forget EMIs on luxury cars,” she wrote.

Are all these expenses strictly necessary? No.

For Gurunathan – and for many others who responded to her post – foreign trips are an example of unnecessary expenditure. “No savings. Foreign trips become status symbols, more about competing with Instagram posts than personal priorities,” she wrote.

Saving vs living

The post has started a discussion on modern day lifestyles, where many people prioritise creature comforts over long term savings.

“She needs to get in touch with someone who can help her save money and invest it properly. Here, she first needs a realisation why savings are important and what can go wrong without it,” wrote X user Nishant Batra.

“Genz has been brain washed to be a human spending funnel - channeling money earned from corporate slavery back to the corporates thru alcohol, entertainment, dining out,” another person opined.

While many said that the woman should focus on saving and investing, some took a different view.

“Let her enjoy some years, without worries. Savings will happen when the time comes,” X user Sushant Mehta wrote.