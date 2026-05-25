Woman employee attacks manager, throws ink at him in Chhattisgarh, video shows
A woman employee was filmed attacking and throwing ink at the General Manager of a Maruti Suzuki showroom in Chhattisgarh.
A woman employee was filmed attacking and throwing ink at the General Manager of a Maruti Suzuki showroom in Chhattisgarh. The woman reportedly accused GM Ankit Anand of harassment, including obscene messages and inappropriate remarks.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident occurred on May 22 at Chauhan Automobiles in Bhilai, Durg district. It unfolded after a policeman arrived at the Maruti Suzuki showroom following the woman employee’s complaint.
Video captures assault on GM
Footage that is being widely shared online shows a cop entering the Maruti showroom, followed closely by the General Manager, Ankit Anand.
As the two entered the showroom, the aggrieved woman threw ink at the GM’s face. The video shows the policeman trying to intervene, but the woman continued attacking and slapping the GM.
Other employees accuse GM
Satyaprakash Tiwari, CSP of Bhilai Nagar, said that the woman employee, Amrita Singh, had filed a written complaint against Ankit Anand, CEO of Chauhan Automobiles. The complaint alleged that he had repeatedly sent obscene messages and harassed her, according to an NDTV report.
After the woman’s complaint gained wider attention, three to four other employees also came forward to accuse the GM. An investigation has been launched based on the woman’s complaint. Given the gravity of the situation, the case is being investigated by CSP-level officers.
(Also read: Woman recalls getting harassed by Indian manager after miscarriage: ‘She’s obsessed with having a kid’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More