The woman's chair broke during her work video call. (Instagram/@charkozy)
Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

The work video call fail has left many laughing out loud.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST

We’ve seen several videos of silly and hilarious things happening during people’s video conferencing calls while working from home. From pets showing up and making their presence known to family members randomly walking in on work calls, videos of such Zoom call fails almost always leave people laughing. This video is yet another addition to this list and will likely leave you laughing.

The video shows the moment a woman fell off her chair when it broke during a video call with her CEO. She posted the video on Instagram and it has since collected thousands of views and reactions.

“Please enjoy my chair breaking while on a call w/ my CEO,” Instagram user Charlotte wrote while posting the video.

In the clip, she is seen talking about her plans when suddenly you hear the sound of the chair breaking. She falls off the chair and after getting back up, even asks if the call was being recorded. She then switches off her camera while she goes to fetch another chair but forgets to mute the call. You can hear her reacting to the situation using expletives.

Watch the video below:

Posted some nine hours ago, the video has collected over 8,000 views and several reactions.

“This is iconic,” commented an individual. “The hand flying over head. My fav part,” reacted another. “Subtle flex to let them know you’re underpaid,” joked a third. “I can’t stop watching this,” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

work from home zoom calls
