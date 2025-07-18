Woman films Jack Ma riding bicycle alone in Hangzhou: 'Simplicity at its peak’

Chinese tech tycoon and Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma was recently spotted riding a bicycle through the streets of Hangzhou, in a video that has since gone viral. The clip, filmed by a local woman, captures a brief exchange in Chinese between her and Ma, who can be seen calmly pedalling along the street without any visible security presence. A video of Jack Ma cycling in Hangzhou went viral.(X/@orikron)

The video was shared by user Dott. Orikron with a thought-provoking caption: "Jack Ma was spotted riding his bicycle in Hangzhou. Although he has retained his position as CEO, his story reminds me of China's Last Emperor, who was pardoned after the revolution (despite collaborating with the Japanese) and became a simple gardener."

Watch the clip here:

The post has garnered over 88k views along with several reactions, especially from international users intrigued by the billionaire's low-key appearance.

Mixed reactions

Reactions poured in across social platforms. One user commented, “A simple gardener with billions in the bank — is China so safe that billionaires like him don’t need bodyguards?” Another remarked, “He’s an example of what China could have been. But I have doubts that he is a genius who did it all without government support.”

Some comments turned more personal and light-hearted, such as, “He looks and acts exactly like my father-in-law. They could play golf together,” while others admired his humility: “Simplicity at its peak.” Another user added, “Jack is still productive and influential in his domain of expertise.”

Who is Jack Ma?

According to Forbes, Jack Ma co-founded Alibaba Group in 1999, a company that has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-commerce giants. Once a dominant public figure, Ma stepped down as Alibaba's executive chairman in 2019. After spending about a year overseas, he quietly returned to China in 2023 around the time Alibaba announced its major restructuring into six separate entities. However, that split now appears uncertain after the company pulled back on the IPOs of its Cainiao logistics and cloud computing units.

Despite no longer holding formal power, Ma remains an influential figure and a motivational force within China’s tech ecosystem. As per Forbes, Jack Ma's estimated net worth currently stands at $26.5 billion.