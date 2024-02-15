Woman finds cockroach in noodle bowl ordered from Zomato, company reacts

X user Sonai Acharya ordered a Japanese meal from Zomato. However, upon opening the package, she was shocked to find a cockroach in her noodles. She took to the microblogging platform to detail her experience. After she posted about it, the food delivery company responded to it and said that they will look into the matter. Snapshot of the noodle bowl with cockroach in it. (X/@Sonai Acharya )

"Just had a horrific experience ordering from @Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fug's and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting Seriously disappointed with the quality control here. @Zomato is beyond gross.#ZomatoNightmare," wrote Acharya in her tweet. (Also Read: ‘Blatant Violation’: X user points out fake Domino’s Pizza outlets on Swiggy, company reacts)

She also posted images of her order. One of the images is a snapshot of Zomato's order history and the other shows a cockroach in her noodle bowl.

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on February 14. Since being shared, it has garnered over 1,100 views and numerous likes. (Also Read: Woman 'washes' naan before consuming it, viral video sparks chatter. Watch)

Zomato took to the comments section of the post and said, "Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into it, we'll get back to you ASAP."

Earlier, another person found a cockroach in their meal which was served on Vande Bharat Express going from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur. X user Dr Shubhendu Keshari wrote in his tweet, "I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing a dead cockroach in the food packet given by them.” He also shared pictures of the cockroach in his food.