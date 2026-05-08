Woman frustrated over low salary offers amid tough job market: ‘We don’t have the budget’

A woman has shared her frustration over the current job market after claiming that she has been applying to dozens of roles every day since leaving her job in December, but has not received any meaningful response.

A woman revealed she struggled to find work for months despite applying to dozens of jobs every day. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: ‘We maintain clear boundaries’: Indian woman shares how work culture in Netherlands feels different)

Woman shares job hunt struggle

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Riti, posted a video in which she spoke about the difficulties she has been facing while looking for work. She said that despite sending applications regularly, the response from recruiters and companies has been disappointing.

(Also read: ‘There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai’: Woman says every job feels like a 12-hour shift)

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, she said, “I left my job in December. It’s been so frustrating since then; I’ve applied to almost 15 to 20, even up to 50 to 100, places daily, but I haven't received a single response from anywhere. For the few places where I did get an interview, they tell me, 'We don't have the budget. How much can we really give you? If you were earning, say, 10 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum) before, we can only offer you 4 LPA.' Seriously?! And on top of that, they’re asking for 5 years of experience! What is even happening? I don’t understand what’s going on with the market or how these things are working... I mean, what am I supposed to do?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, she said, “I left my job in December. It’s been so frustrating since then; I’ve applied to almost 15 to 20, even up to 50 to 100, places daily, but I haven't received a single response from anywhere. For the few places where I did get an interview, they tell me, 'We don't have the budget. How much can we really give you? If you were earning, say, 10 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum) before, we can only offer you 4 LPA.' Seriously?! And on top of that, they’re asking for 5 years of experience! What is even happening? I don’t understand what’s going on with the market or how these things are working... I mean, what am I supposed to do?” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘We maintain clear boundaries’: Indian woman shares how work culture in Netherlands feels different)

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Alag hi halat ho gyi hai market me.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to her post

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The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, with many saying that her experience reflected the anxiety and uncertainty faced by several job seekers. One user wrote, “This is exactly what many people are going through right now.” Another said, “Companies want experience but are not ready to pay even half of the previous salary.”

(Also read: Woman cuts salary from ₹10.25 lakh to ₹4.75 lakh to back father’s business: ‘I did not want to abandon it’)

A third user reacted, “The job market has become very unpredictable. Even skilled people are struggling.” Another person commented, “It is mentally exhausting to apply every day and still hear nothing back.” One more user said, “Recruiters asking for five years of experience and offering fresher level salary is unfair.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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