Woman gets 1 Euro coin from rickshaw driver instead of 5, netizens react

Rickshaws are one of those transports that are easily accessible to people in various cities. But at times, we may face a problem when it comes to giving loose change to auto or rickshaw drivers and vice versa. And when we are unable to do so, we may pay a little higher. However, in a recent turn of events, when one rickshaw driver had to hand back ₹5, he gave the customer a one euro coin.

This incident was shared by Twitter user Anushka. In the post's caption, the user shared a picture and wrote, "I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as a change from the rickshaw wale uncle????????"

This post was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been liked by more than 10,000 people. Several people have commented on the post as well.

An individual posted, "There is a possibility someone handed a Euro by mistake, and now it's found its way to you. All in a day's work." "My Nani runs a provision store which has been in the family for a while now. Pre-cashless era, kids would come up and offer coins to buy those sweets and condiments that she often couldn't recognize later. She kept them separately. Today they form my international collection. " added another. A third person wrote, "A year back in Bangalore, my auto ride was INR 100, but I did not have the change for INR 500. The driver happily accepted 100 Nepali Rupee (INR 60)"