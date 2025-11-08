Woman gets 'colleague-zoned' after boyfriend replies to her loving email in full corporate tone

What happens when affection meets office etiquette? For one woman on X, it became an unexpectedly hilarious moment. An X user named Julia shared screenshots of an email exchange with her boyfriend that quickly went viral for its unintentionally stiff and corporate tone. A woman on X went viral after her boyfriend answered her affectionate request with a corporate-style email.

Julia’s post, which has now crossed eight million views, was captioned, “Sent a document to my boyfriend’s work email so he could print it for me and got colleague-zoned.” The screenshots showed a sharp contrast between her warm message and his ultra-formal response that made thousands laugh and relate instantly.

From “I love you” to “thanks for reaching out”

Julia had emailed her boyfriend a document and ended her request with, “I love you! Please print this for me! Thanks.” Instead of replying with affection or even casual warmth, her boyfriend appeared to slip fully into workplace mode.

He responded, “Julia, thanks for reaching out. I have received your document and printed it on 8 inch by 11 inch paper. Will deliver to you later this evening to be signed. Thank you.”

Taken aback by the corporate tone, she jokingly replied, “Are you breaking up with me.”

He continued to maintain the office-like formality in his next reply, assuring her, “Keeping things professional. Just wanted to confirm that I have followed up on your request. Best regards.”

Internet reacts

The exchange triggered waves of amusement, with several users offering humorous takes on the situation. One user said that the boyfriend “slipped into corporate mode so hard he forgot he has a girlfriend.” Another joked that “this is what happens when quarterly reviews take over your personality.” Someone else remarked that the email sounded like “a breakup delivered in compliance language.” A user added that the response felt like “HR approved affection.” Another said that the boyfriend “accidentally became her colleague for ten minutes.”

