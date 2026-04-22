Woman gives 5 reasons she’ll never return to a corporate job even with 2x salary

A Dubai-based woman has explained why she will never return to a corporate job, even if her pay were to be doubled. Rocio Falagan revealed five ways in which her life has changed for the better since she quit her job and moved continents.

A woman gives 5 reasons she will never return to a corporate job (Instagram/@lifewithrochi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Falagan, a Spanish woman who goes by Rochi on Instagram, explained that she quit her corporate job at 30 despite earning a very high salary. “Exactly one year ago I had a job with a very good salary. One that allowed me a lifestyle I never thought I’d have access to (because the version of me living in Spain could have never dreamed of earning that kind of money),” she revealed in an Instagram Story last month.

Today, she is earning “significantly less” and “mostly living off savings”, but Rochi says she will never return to her corporate job.

In her latest Instagram video, she gave 5 reasons for not going back to corporate, even with 2x the salary:

The importance of calm mornings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rochi explained that while she was working, she used to wake up with a feeling of dread every morning. Today, a feeling of calm has replaced the anxiety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rochi explained that while she was working, she used to wake up with a feeling of dread every morning. Today, a feeling of calm has replaced the anxiety. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I used to wake up with dread. Alarm, anxiety, autopilot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now I wake up and my first thought isn’t about someone else’s deadline. That feeling alone is worth more than any zero they could add to a contract,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I used to wake up with dread. Alarm, anxiety, autopilot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now I wake up and my first thought isn’t about someone else’s deadline. That feeling alone is worth more than any zero they could add to a contract,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Working in the office felt like playing a character, said Rochi. The 31-year-old woman elaborated by saying she was exhausting herself by pretending to be someone else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Working in the office felt like playing a character, said Rochi. The 31-year-old woman elaborated by saying she was exhausting herself by pretending to be someone else. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The corporate version of me smiled differently, spoke differently, even laughed differently. I was exhausting myself being someone I wasn’t and I didn’t even notice until I stopped. I will never act again for a paycheck,” she said.

The meaning of failure

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rochi said that now, when she is running her own business, her failures are her own. Earlier in a corporate job, failure meant “someone else’s project didn’t hit a KPI.”

She also noted how her failures have inspired her to do better. “Every single failure has moved me closer to something real. In corporate, failure just moved me closer to burnout,” she wrote.

(Also read: Indian woman earning ₹1 crore+ in US says ‘Everyone is in survival mode, no one is thriving here’)

No toxicity

Moving away from the corporate world has given her the freedom to decide who she deals with. Today, Rochi no longer has to worry about toxic managers or colleagues who “drain” her with 10 am questions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“No more toxic managers. No more colleagues who drain you by 10am. No more forced team bonding with people you’d never choose to have lunch with. My energy is limited and I finally get to protect it,” she explained.

The value of freedom

Finally, she has understood that freedom comes at a price, and she is willing to pay it. “The scary months. The empty bank account. The doubt at 3am. I paid for my freedom with everything I had. Going back now wouldn’t just be a bad deal, it would be an insult to everything I survived to get here,” she wrote.

(Also read: ‘It gave me freedom’: Hyderabad woman defends 9 to 5 job amid ‘quit your job’ trend)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON