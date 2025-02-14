Woman gives birth on New York subway train as passengers step in to help with delivery

A routine subway ride in New York City took an unexpected turn on Wednesday morning when a 25-year-old Florida woman who had been missing for months went into labour and gave birth right inside a moving train. The dramatic moment unfolded around 11:30 a.m. on a southbound W train in Manhattan, with stunned passengers quickly stepping in to help, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed. Commuters swung into action to help the woman.(Pexel)

As soon as commuters realised what had happened, they rushed to alert the train conductor. Bystanders assisted the mother, Jenny Saint Pierre, and a video captured passengers holding the newborn moments after birth, reported the New York Times.

“I did not believe that I actually witnessed it,” said subway rider Bryanna Brown, reported media outlet NOWCAST. “I just texted my boss so fast to let him know, like, if I’m late, just know that I’m witnessing someone give birth on the train.”

Shifted to the hospital

The train was halted at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, where a NYC Transit Train Service Supervisor, the conductor, and NYPD officers arrived to check on the woman and her baby. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) soon reached the scene and transported them to Bellevue Hospital, where both were reported to be in good condition.

Praising the swift response from New Yorkers, NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow stated, “This is another example of New Yorkers coming together to help each other, assisted by caring transit workers and other responders, reflecting the best of the subway community and this city. We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable—and hopefully less dramatic—rides.”

Also read: Rawalpindi: Pakistani woman gives birth to 6 babies in rare case

In a surprising twist, CBS News New York tracked down the woman’s sister, who had reported her missing months ago in South Florida. She was relieved to learn her sister and newborn niece were safe but remained unsure why she had travelled to New York, as they have no family in the city.

Also read: Woman gives birth in e-rickshaw