Woman goes on foul-mouthed rant against Bengaluru cops, hurls Hindi abuses

A video that has gone viral online shows a woman hurling vile Hindi abuses at traffic cops in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday in Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town area, when a traffic dispute escalated into a verbal confrontation. Bengaluru Police confirmed that the woman was later taken into custody and an investigation has been launched. A woman in Bengaluru was filmed abusing traffic cops in Hindi (X/@rajanna_rupesh)

The argument apparently began when two traffic police officers stopped the woman and placed a wheel cap on her two-wheelers. Furious about this, the woman went into a foul-mouthed rant, using obscene language.

Woman hurls Hindi abuses at Bengaluru cops

The woman, wearing a helmet, clashed with traffic police personnel on the road even as a crowd gathered to watch the exchange. She was seen hurling shocking cuss words at a male and a female cop as she defended a man – apparently her staff member.

“B*******d don’t say anything to my staff. How dare you touch his t-shirt,” she told one policeman.

She also subjected the woman cop to equally disturbing language and threats. “Kapde utaar ke nanga karungi tujhe (I will strip you naked),” she told the cop.

“You are a woman, that's why we are speaking respectfully. Otherwise, the situation would have been different,” the cop told the woman, who then dared them to arrest her if they had the courage.

A video of the exchange, over one minute long, has been widely circulated online.

Police takes woman into custody

Yelahanka New Town Bengaluru City Police confirmed on X that the woman was taken into custody on August 14, Thursday.

“On this day 14.08.2025, Regarding this insident a case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town Police Station, the accused have been taken into custody and a legal investigation has been initiated against the accused,” the police department tweeted.