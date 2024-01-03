Woman in China claims her employer deceived her into 2.9 lakh loan for a nose job

A woman in China allegedly found herself trapped in a deceitful situation after accepting a position as a receptionist at a cosmetic surgery company. The woman claimed that her employer deceived her into taking a loan of CNY 25,000 ( ₹2.9 lakh) for a nose job, the South China Morning Post reported. After her surgery, the woman's position shifted from a receptionist to that of a consultant. (Representational image)

The woman landed the position of receptionist at a cosmetic surgery company on November 21. During the interview, she was asked questions about her interest in cosmetic surgery, which didn’t ring a bell given the company’s expertise in such procedures.

However, things took an unexpected turn after she started working there. The woman claimed two employees at her company constantly pressured her into undergoing a cosmetic procedure to boost her career prospects. When the woman pushed back, stating that she could not afford it, they forced her into taking a loan of CNY 25,000 with an instalment plan.

“Everything happened so quickly that I didn’t even get a chance to refuse,” she told the South China Morning Post.

When she returned to work after her recovery, she was surprised that her role had changed. She was no longer just a receptionist; they expected her to work as a consultant. To make matters worse, her employers criticised her professional abilities.

Following this, she read reviews about the company online, most of which were negative. That’s when she realised that her job was a ploy to get her to take out the loan for the surgery.

“The company did not need a receptionist, and I believe the job offer was bait to lure me into taking out a loan for the surgery. After the treatment, they started finding reasons to fire me,” she added.

The woman felt deceived and put in her papers on December 10. She was paid CNY 690 (approximately ₹8,219) for six days of work.