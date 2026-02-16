Woman lands job after CEO asks why she shouldn’t be hired: ‘I wasn’t ready for that question’

It’s surprising how interviewers are finding creative ways to test candidates, sometimes asking questions that seem almost impossible to answer on the spot. During the interview, the CEO asked the candidate to give one good reason why she should not be hired. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a woman experienced this firsthand and turned it into an opportunity that landed her a job.

According to the post, during her interview, the CEO asked her to give one good reason why she shouldn’t be hired.

Katyayani Shukla shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “During my last job interview, the CEO asked me to give her one good reason not to hire me.”

Unprepared for tricky question: Initially caught off guard, Shukla admitted she needed time to think and promised to email the CEO her answer later.

“I told her I wasn’t ready for that question and needed some time to think,” she adds.

Most people might have expected the CEO to forget, but a few hours later, she received a follow-up message requesting her response. After reflecting carefully, Shukla wrote her answer, and the result was a job offer.

Shares her interview answer: Shukla shared a screenshot on X showing how she replied to the unusual question.

She began by apologising if her answer was long, explaining that it came from careful thought.

“A good reason not to hire me is that I have my life together. What that means for me is that I keep my personal and professional life organised,” the email reads.

Shukla further explained that she has her time to work, usually around 9 to 5 on weekdays, and she sets boundaries to keep work inside those hours.

“I genuinely believe that when everything is urgent, nothing is urgent,” she adds.

She added that setting boundaries is important for people to respect her as a professional. While some may appreciate that, others might see it as a red flag.

“Being organised and mindful of my time, and other people's time, is very important to me,” the email further read.

