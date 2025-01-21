Woman loses job and bonus after pet cat accidentally sends resignation letter to her boss

A woman in China claimed that she lost her job after her cat clicked the “send” button while she was hesitating over sending a resignation letter to her boss. The 25-year-old, who lives in southwestern China’s Chongqing, said she has nine cats living with her. The woman claimed her home surveillance camera recorded the unbelievable moment.(Representational)

She said that she had written a resignation letter but was reluctant to send it because she needed money from the job to support her pets. But her cat jumped on her desk suddenly and pressed the enter button on the laptop.

Her home surveillance camera recorded the unbelievable moment, she claimed.

Looking to save her job, she immediately contacted her boss and clarified that the cat was to be blamed but her boss ignored her. Her resignation was accepted and she lost both her job and a year-end bonus.

The woman is now left looking for a new job as she is running out of money to feed her cats.

The story went viral on social media in China and many users pointed to the cat's sinister motives. “It sounds more like your cat is doing your boss a favour, saving them a large sum of bonus money,” said one of them.

Dog brings home bomb

In a similar situation, a Thai soldier was shocked when he found his four-year-old son holding an explosive device after their Labrador-Golden Retriever brought it into their garden.

The boy’s father, a Sergeant Major said that their dog had been raised to guard the house and likes to play with round objects and constantly brings random balls home.

So when it saw the fist-sized explosive wrapped in black tape, which was made by teenagers, it confused it for a ball.

Police and bomb disposal officers arrived to defuse the situation. The father said he felt lucky that the bomb had not gone off while the dog was carrying it in its mouth to play with his son.

