Home / Trending / Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Darlings dialogues with Vijay Varma. Watch

Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Darlings dialogues with Vijay Varma. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:29 AM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram by mimicry artist Chandni, one gets to see how she reacts Alia Bhatt characters from Brahmastra and Darlings, alongside Vijay Varma.

Mimicry artist Chandni, alongside Vijay Verma, as she impersonates Alia Bhatt.&nbsp;(Instagram/@chandnimimic)
Mimicry artist Chandni, alongside Vijay Verma, as she impersonates Alia Bhatt. (Instagram/@chandnimimic)
BySohini Sengupta

The first name that comes to mind when you hear the words Alia Bhatt and mimicry must unquestionably be Chandni, a mimicry artist. Chandni frequently maintains a high level of virality across social media, particularly on Instagram, thanks to her uncanny impersonation of actor Alia Bhatt. She has over 2.13 lakh dedicated followers on this social media platform. In her latest Instagram share, one also gets to see actor Vijay Verma alongside her. This video that has truly been gaining popularity ever since it has been recently posted on the site, has been shared with a caption that reads, “Darlingsss you mads you. I loves you.” In it, the artist has also tagged the actor who can be seen in this video.

The video opens to show how Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt characters from two of her recently released films. One of which is her character named Isha from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. And the second one is Badrunissa Sheikh from Darlings. We won't give away much more because there are a lot of references from both the films in this video.

Take a look at the video right here:

Shared a little more than 18 hours ago, this video has already received more than 24,500 likes on it so far. It has also received various comments from Instagram users and the numbers only keep shooting up.

"Love love love is all we have for you," wrote a user on Instagram. "With the top notch performer," said a second. "When Darlings met Brahmastra," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt vijay varma brahmastra viral video its viral viral instagram + 5 more
alia bhatt vijay varma brahmastra viral video its viral viral instagram + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out