Woman moves to Bengaluru after 13 years in Gurgaon, shares why she treats rented apartment like her own

A woman who recently moved from Gurgaon to Bengaluru has shared a glimpse of her new rented apartment and opened up about the emotional transition of leaving behind a home where she had lived for more than a decade.

A woman moved from Gurgaon to Bengaluru after 13 years and shared a glimpse of her rented apartment. (Instagram/karishma.koul.kakroo)

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(Also read: Couple shares emotional struggle of moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘It feels very heavy on heart’)

Karishma Koul shared a video on Instagram in which she welcomed viewers into her new apartment in Bengaluru.

Glimpse of new Bengaluru home

In the video, Karishma said, "Hi, welcome to our rented apartment in Bangalore. After living in Gurgaon for 13 years, we decided to pack our bags, leave our first home, and move to Bangalore."

(Also read: Bengaluru woman says city’s hustle culture outshines Delhi, Gurgaon: ‘This vibe is what I love’)

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the biggest challenge was not shifting from an owned home to a rented one, but adjusting to a smaller space. "The problem wasn't that we had to shift from our own home to a rented apartment, but rather that we had to fit a 4 BHK home, which had a wardrobe in every bedroom, into a 3 BHK home, which has wardrobes in only two bedrooms," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the biggest challenge was not shifting from an owned home to a rented one, but adjusting to a smaller space. "The problem wasn't that we had to shift from our own home to a rented apartment, but rather that we had to fit a 4 BHK home, which had a wardrobe in every bedroom, into a 3 BHK home, which has wardrobes in only two bedrooms," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Karishma shared that they had to let go of many belongings before making the move. "That's why most of the stuff we gave away to our house help and watchman in Gurgaon," she said.

‘A rented home should also reflect your personality’

Despite the change, Karishma said she was determined to make the rented apartment feel warm and personal. "Secondly, we were sure that although it will be our rented home, we will decorate it as if it's our own home. Because whether a house is your own or rented, I think it should bring peace and it should reflect your personality," she said.

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She also revealed that only the drawing room had been set up so far, while several cartons were still lying around in other rooms. "By the way, only our drawing room is set up right now because there are still cartons lying around in some of the rooms. But I am really happy with how it has turned out," she added.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Namma Bengaluru, the next destination of our lives. Excited to see what future holds, excited to try new cafes, excited for the awesome weather, excited to meet new people, excited to create new memories."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to her move

The video has amassed more than 2 lakh views and several reactions from social media users. Many people congratulated Karishma on beginning a new chapter, while others said they felt emotional about her leaving Gurgaon after so many years.

(Also read: Reddit user asks about ‘positives’ of Gurgaon before leaving Bangalore after 20 years)

One user wrote, "Congratulations on embarking on this new journey in life and stepping out of your comfort zone." Another said, "Don't know why, but I've been following you for a long time, and I'm from Gurgaon too. It honestly feels a bit heartbreaking to see you leave Gurgaon and move to a new city. Wishing you all the best for this new chapter of your life!"

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A third user commented, "Woah! Welcome to Bangalore. Hope you have an amazing experience here and create lots of wonderful memories in your new home and city." Another person said, "Beautiful. You can truly see the love and effort you've put into making this place feel like home. Wishing you a wonderful new beginning in Bangalore and many happy memories in your new space."

One user wrote, "See, I told you! You were already in Bangalore for 10 days, so I had a feeling this move was coming. Wishing you all the best as you start this exciting new chapter in the city!" Another added, "You'll love this city so much that you'll probably forget where you came from, honestly speaking! Bangalore has a way of growing on people before they even realise it."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)