Reddit user asks about ‘positives’ of Gurgaon before leaving Bangalore after 20 years

The Reddit user continued, “Any positives of Gurgaon which might help us with the pain of leaving Bangalore.”

“We have to relocate to Gurgaon as my parents are aging and need to take care of them . But been in Bangalore for the last 20 years. I have strong professional and personal network here . Kids are settled in the schools. Parents are not ready to come , so have to relocate there.”

“Relocating to Gurgaon from Bangalore ,” a Reddit user wrote. They explained how they are making this move after years in Bengaluru to take care of their ageing parents.

A Reddit user who has been in Bengaluru for the past 20 years is facing the bittersweet reality of uprooting their life for their family. After two decades of building a career and raising children in the Garden City, the user shared a heartfelt post about relocating to Gurgaon to care for ageing parents. While the pain of leaving a deep-rooted personal and professional network is heavy, the community has stepped in to highlight the "Millennium City’s" perks, from superior infrastructure to world-class schools.

How did social media react? While some people were eager to point out what they liked about Gurugram, a few urged the individual not to relocate.

A Reddit user commented, “Mountains are nearby (if you love mountains). Language isn't an issue anymore. Nothing apart from the above 2.” Another expressed, “Bangalore is love. But lately, with the crazy traffic, it's become another pain. Gurgaon now has many active communities. You should join a few; at least you will have a good circle which will ease out some of the pain.”

While reacting to a remark on Reddit, the OP expressed, “Actually, I am from Gurgaon only but never stayed there since my father was in Government sector so been outside of Gurgaon only and from start of my career I have been in Bangalore only . So language is not an issue. I am concerned about the mentality and attitude of ppl there . They are not so friendly and ready to pick up fights . Also is it safe for girls growing up there?” Answering, a Reddit user posted, “Yes, that's an issue here. People's mentality, especially in Gurgaon, is the worst. Also, please don't forget to invest in a good air purifier.”

Also Read: 'I’ve grown tired of the US': American man considers moving to Delhi for a new life A fourth wrote, “I think if you have made a life in a city for 20 years, you should not move just because your parents are saying so. You will always regret it and make your and everyone else’s life miserable.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)