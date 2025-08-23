Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Woman offers lift to elderly lady, internet melts over her innocent smile. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 07:11 pm IST

A viral clip showed a woman offering a lift to an elderly lady whose radiant smile melted hearts online.

A touching video showing a woman offering a ride to an elderly lady has melted hearts on the internet. Shared on Instagram by content creator Sanchita Agarwal, the short clip beautifully captures the warmth of their chance encounter.

A touching video of a woman giving an elderly lady a lift went viral.(Instagram/littlesweet_family)
A touching video of a woman giving an elderly lady a lift went viral.(Instagram/littlesweet_family)

The video, captioned “Sometimes, life offers us scenes straight out of a movie. This was my 'Yuhin Chala Chal Rahi' moment,” has already crossed 2.5 million views and continues to draw heartwarming responses.

The gentle ride

In the clip, Agarwal pauses to offer the elderly woman a lift. The lady accepts with visible delight, her face lighting up in a radiant smile. When asked about her destination, she responds softly, saying, “Jeevan Bharti.”

Before parting ways, Sanchita gently says “Dhyaan rakho” (take care). The elderly woman replies only with a smile, but one that carried so much warmth it needed no words. The overlay on the video fittingly read, “Her smile was pure magic.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

The video has quickly become a favourite across Instagram, with users finding it both uplifting and relatable. One user commented, “This feels like a scene from an old Bollywood film, so full of innocence and grace.” Another wrote, “I watched this three times, her smile is priceless.”

Others chimed in with similar sentiments. “The way she said Jeevan Bharti gave me goosebumps, it was so heartfelt,” shared one viewer, while another noted, “This made my day, small acts of kindness still exist.”

Many also connected it to personal memories. One user remarked, “Reminds me of my grandmother, she used to smile exactly like this.” Another said, “Sometimes the smallest gestures leave the deepest mark.” A final comment summed up the mood: “Pure joy in its simplest form, thank you for sharing this.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
