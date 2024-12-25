Elderly woman’s self-care routine wins over the internet

With curl rollers neatly set in her hair and makeup applied, an elderly woman’s self-care routine is leaving the internet in awe. The heartwarming video, which begins with her preparing to visit the dentist, showcases not just her love for grooming but her undeniable confidence that has charmed viewers worldwide. The video, filmed by her daughter, captures an amusing exchange. (Instagram/@taranaraja)

The video, filmed by her daughter, captures an amusing exchange. The daughter asks, “Mommy, why do you have lipstick on for the dentist?” Without missing a beat, the woman replies, “Waha jaa ke utar dungi,” as she removes the curl rollers with a calm yet assured demeanour.

This simple yet beautiful moment of self-care has struck a chord with viewers, garnering over 1.5 million views. The comment section is overflowing with love, with many praising her confidence and commitment to looking her best at any age.

Take a look at the video:

A user wrote, “Her ability to inspire such positivity and joy through her actions is proof that self-love and care truly transcend generations.’

Another added, “Absolutely , I love the way my mother in law too dresses up , even if it is for her visit to the doc .Really sometimes it’s required to dress up to feel good , nothing else matters .’

A third wrote, “She always inspires us to love our own selves." A fourth wrote, “all ladies should certainly keep themselves wonderful beautiful at all age inspirational cute Auntyji.”

A fifth added, “Words of wisdom : it’s for my own sake! She is rocking!!!”

“Wish to b even half as lively as her,” added another.

A user commented, “She is such a sweetheart...love to see this..see how she love herself n carry herself presentable..I really miss my mom...she was exactly the same.”

