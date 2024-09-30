Woman on phone drives into rare antique Jaguar, car lovers say ‘piece of history destroyed’

A distracted driver ploughed into a rare antique Jaguar while busy on her phone, destroying a ‘piece of history’ in the process. Footage that has been widely circulated on social media shows a Jaguar XK120 that suffered extensive damage by the impact of the crash. A Jaguar XK120 suffered extensive damage in a car crash(X/@PicturesFoIder)

According to CarExpert, the iconic British car was involved in a crash with an Opel Insignia. The Jaguar’s driver, bleeding from his mouth, was heard accusing the Opel Insignia driver of being busy on her phone before the accident.

Watch the video below:

The Jaguar XK120 is an iconic British sports car that was produced by Jaguar between 1948 and 1954. Known for its stunning design and powerful performance, this car has found a place in automotive history as a precursor to future Jaguar models.

The footage of the car crash was likely filmed in Italy, reported CarExpert. The occupants of the Jaguar claim that the Insignia driver was busy on her phone and crossed over to their side of the road, leading to the accident.

Car lovers slam distracted driver

The video of the crash was first shared on TikTok by a user named “german.botero7”. It has since been widely reposted across social media platforms, racking up 13 million views on Instagram and nearly 3 million on X (formerly Twitter). On Reddit, too, the video garnered a ton of views.

It marked a rare instance when almost every viewer was united in outrage against the driver that caused damage to a rare Jaguar XK120.

“Sad as it is to see a piece of history destroyed, this could so easily have ended up with someone in the hospital or the morgue. People who use their phones while driving should have their licenses revoked,” wrote one Reddit user.

“That rare antique car is gone,” another said, leading some to theorise that the car is valuable enough to be fixed, but it would cost a lot.

“That car lasted 75 years. Then this idiot comes along. My rage and grief would be bottomless,” a person said.