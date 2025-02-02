Woman on scooter hits pedestrian and flees scene; viral CCTV footage sparks outrage

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a woman riding a scooter in Indonesia was seen hitting a pedestrian, who fell hard onto the ground following the impact. Instead of stopping to assist, the scooter rider sped off, leaving the pedestrian unattended. The incident took place in Indonesia.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

The incident, which quickly circulated online, has sparked widespread concern and debate among viewers. Many users flooded the comments section, expressing outrage and seeking updates on the condition of the pedestrian.

“Could anyone give an update on her? Did they find her?” one user asked, reflecting public interest in ensuring the pedestrian received help.

Also read: Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Bhopal, causes panic before being rescued by police. Video

However, not all comments held the same view. Some debated who was at fault. One user wrote, “Why was she walking in the middle of the road? Her fault.” On the contrary, many strongly criticised the scooter rider for her actions, insisting that it was her responsibility to stop and provide assistance after the accident.

A user commented, “Hoping the authorities track her down soon . wishing the victim a speedy recovery.”

Take a look at the video:

In another startling incident from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man was dragged for several kilometres on the bonnet of a moving Hyundai Aura. The dramatic scene was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Also read: Texas shop owner refuses to 're-Nazify' Hitler Youth knife, internet praises his stance. Video

The footage showed the man clinging tightly to the car's bonnet as it sped through a crowded road. The video concluded with a group of bystanders confronting the driver while the man, visibly shaken, was seen holding the driver’s cooler.

Though the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability online. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further.[