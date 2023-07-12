In the modern era, it is possible to order anything online. From clothes, jewellery, and shoes, to food and daily groceries, whatever you wish to can be delivered to your home within minutes. And thanks to the convenience of ordering things online, now many even prefer to shop on the Internet rather than going outside. However, at times, when shopping online, one can end up receiving something they didn't order. Recently, something similar happened to a woman who ordered an Apple watch from Amazon.

What happened to her order?

Woman orders Apple watch online, ends up receiving this...(Twitter/@Sanaya)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP," shared Twitter user Sanaya. In the tweet, she also shared pictures of her order on Amazon and the product she received.

Take a look at Sanaya's post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two lakh times. The share has also received more than 1,000 likes. After the tweet was shared, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Help also replied to it.

How did Amazon Help react to the post?

In a reply to Sanaya's tweet, Amazon help wrote, "We apologize for the inconvenience you've had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information."

Also Read: Gun-wielding robber apologises to victim, they make plans to reconnect

Check out what are others saying about this post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual commented, "I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores." A second added, "You ordered Apple series 8, and you got FitLite! Unreal." A third shared, "This is nothing, their pick-up guy called me and picked up a shirt from my home, and then cancelled the pickup sighting the reason verification failed. When I called Amazon's customer care & shared call recordings they said that they will investigate. Then Amazon went silent." "They did same to me for shoes, no response for exchange," wrote a fourth.