Woman orders iPhone 17 on Blinkit, drops it during unboxing: ‘Delivery was fast, the fall was faster’

As the phone slid out of the packaging, it slipped from her hands and fell, turning a celebratory moment into an instant blooper. Text overlaid on the video summed it up neatly. “Blinkit delivery was fast, the fall was faster.”

A light hearted unboxing video shared on Instagram has caught the attention of social media users after a woman accidentally dropped her brand new iPhone 17 moments after opening the box. The clip was posted by Ashi Singla, who ordered the device through Blinkit and decided to record the much awaited delivery.

A comeback phone with a comic twist In the caption of her post, Singla explained the backstory behind the purchase and why the moment felt especially emotional. She wrote, “My new iPhone 17. Blinkit delivery was fast… the fall was faster. After losing my previous iPhone not lost lost, more like vanished mysteriously while I was chilling in the market, I survived on a borrowed Android for a while. Reality hit, I need a phone. So I Blinkit ed one and turned an emotional comeback into a hilarious unboxing fail. New phone is here, dignity left the chat, content secured.”

Internet reacts with humour The post quickly drew a wave of comments from users. One user joked, “That sound every iPhone owner fears,” while another wrote, “This hurt my soul and my wallet at the same time.” A third commented, “At least you got content, phone can be repaired but this reel is priceless,” as someone else added, “Please tell me it survived, I am stressed.”

Others shared similar experiences. “I did the same thing with my phone on day one,” one user admitted. Another reassured her by saying, “If it still works, it is a win,” while a final comment read, “Unboxing videos are never boring anymore.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)