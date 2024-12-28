Woman pairs biryani with strawberry ice cream in bizarre combo: 'This is simply unacceptable'

Ice cream, the globally cherished dessert, is loved for its creamy texture and a plethora of flavours. Biryani, on the other hand, is a savoury staple, adored for its rich spices and aromatic appeal. But what happens when these two iconic dishes are brought together? Enter ice cream biryani — a fusion that has left social media users bewildered. Instagram's 'Ice cream biryani' left netizens shocked(Instagram/creamycreationsbyhkr11)

The creator behind the culinary chaos

The unusual creation comes from Heena Kausar Raad, a Mumbai-based Instagram content creator. Heena, who runs a baking academy, shared a video showcasing her experimental dish. The ice cream biryani was made as part of a celebration marking the completion of a seven-day baking course at her academy.

In the now-viral clip, Heena stands beside two massive pots of biryani, topped generously with what appears to be strawberry ice cream. Using a ladle, she lifts a portion of the biryani-ice cream fusion toward the camera, giving viewers a closer look at the perplexing combination. The vibrant pink of the ice cream juxtaposed against the traditional biryani leaves little doubt that this is a culinary experiment unlike any other.

Netizens react: “Why mess with classics?”

As expected, the video stirred a storm in the comments section, with most viewers expressing outrage and confusion. While Heena’s attempt to innovate was bold, it didn’t sit well with many food lovers.

One user exclaimed, “This is sacrilege! Biryani is sacred — why ruin it like this?” Another commented, “Why would anyone do this to biryani? This is not fusion; this is chaos.”

The disapproval didn’t stop there. “First Maggi ice cream, now this? Some things are better left alone,” another viewer remarked, referencing previous viral food experiments. A particularly puzzled user added, “Are we really running out of ideas for content?”

Others tried to lighten the mood with humour. “This is why aliens won’t visit us,” quipped one, while another joked, “The biryani is crying inside.”