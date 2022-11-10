Home / Trending / Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see what happens next

Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see what happens next

Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:28 PM IST

A woman decided to scare her mother with a ghost toy. Watch her reaction inside.

Woman plays prank on mother.(Instagram/@larad_official)
ByVrinda Jain

Are you someone who loves watching pranks? Well, you came to the right place. Many people play different tricks on their friends and family members and share their reactions on social media. One such prank is doing rounds on the internet. In the video shared by Instagram user @larad_official, you can see her mom sitting on a sofa and working in front of a laptop. As she is working, there is a toy on the floor. The toy begins to move slowly. At first, the woman doesn't take notice. When the toy shakes a little more, the woman carefully notices it. The same thing happens at least two times more. Toward the end of the video, as she is staring at the toy, it suddenly moves as if someone has kicked it. In the clip's caption, the woman wrote, "Haunted duck prank on mom."

Take a look at the woman planking her mother here:

Since this video was shared, it has more than six lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Her SOUL just slipped out of her body. " A second person said, "This legit gave me the chills at the end. Good prank. " "First time to see it move, I would have picked it up and tossed it downstairs," said a third. A fourth user commented, "The taking the glasses off to see better has me cracking up even harder."

