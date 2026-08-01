Woman questions Bengaluru’s spending culture after seven months in city: ‘Why pay 40,000 in rent?’

A woman living in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after questioning the expensive lifestyle choices commonly made by people in their early 20s. From paying steep rents to spending thousands at cafes and shopping malls, she argued that young earners should prioritise saving rather than constantly upgrading their standard of living.

A woman sparked debate after saying people in their early 20s should save more instead of upgrading their lifestyle. (@simridhimakhija/Instagram)

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(Also read: Delhi woman relocates to Bengaluru, says it ‘should be national capital of India’)

Woman shares her Bengaluru observations

Simridhi Makhija, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past seven months, shared her views in a video posted on Instagram. She highlighted several spending habits that she said were difficult for her to understand, even when people could comfortably afford them.

"After living in Bengaluru for seven months, here are some money-related things I do not understand why people do: spending ₹5,000 at cafés in one go, paying ₹40,000 per month in rent to live in an expensive house when you can find a good home for around ₹20,000, and spending ₹20,000 on shopping in a single outing. And yes, I mean even people who can afford these luxuries, because I feel that in your early 20s, your focus should be on saving money. That does not mean your standard of living should automatically rise whenever your income increases. By all means, I am bullish on a life where you earn more, spend only on the bare minimum, and save as much as possible, because the times ahead are very, very unpredictable."

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Watch the clip here:

Her remarks touched upon lifestyle inflation, a situation in which people begin spending more as their income rises. Makhija suggested that earning a higher salary should not necessarily result in equally higher expenses, particularly during the early years of one’s career.

Internet users share differing views

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The video received several reactions, with some users agreeing with her approach while others argued that people should enjoy the money they earn.

One person wrote, "Don't focus too much on saving money in your 20s. Instead, focus on increasing your income - aim for 10x growth. Then, even if your spending doubles, it won't hurt. Living on the bare minimum may not keep you motivated to work hard. Your money should also bring you happiness; otherwise, what's the point of earning it in the first place?"

Another user pointed to Bengaluru’s traffic and housing costs, saying, "In Bengaluru, it's important to live close to your office because commuting from far away isn't practical. Rents near major office complexes can easily reach ₹40,000 a month for a 2BHK apartment."

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A third person suggested using the money for experiences and commented, "Instead spend it on travel." Meanwhile, another user supported Makhija’s opinion, simply writing, "Yes, I agree with you."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)