Delhi woman in Bengaluru shares why learning Kannada makes life ‘easier’

A Delhi woman living in Bengaluru has sparked an online conversation after sharing her views on learning the local language.

Taking to Instagram, content creator Simridhi Makhija posted a video in which she reflects on her experience of living in the city for more than two months. In the clip she says, "Don't come to Bengaluru if you don't know Kannada. When I first heard this, I was like, I'm a Delhi girl, I'm not learning Kannada, etc. But it's been 60 plus days of being in Bengaluru, and if there is anything I can tell you, it's that everyone should learn Kannada, and here's why. Because it just makes life easier. You know, I was at my regular dosa place in HSR, I was having dinner, and the Anna there asked me, it's been four days, you didn't come, what happened, etc. And I told him, work's been crazy, that's why I didn't come."

Makhija adds that she now wishes she could converse in Kannada, especially with locals who show warmth and hospitality. She continues, "But I wish I could do it in Kannada. I wish I could greet him in his language because it's just a nice thing to do. People here are so hospitable. I have no idea why we have complicated the language issue so much. If anything, I'm so jealous of all my friends who can speak Kannada. I'm going to hang out with them more so that I can learn the language. But please, class it up, guys. Let's not get into this whole linguistic fight."

Her video is captioned, "I want to settle the Kannada debate in Bengaluru."

Social media reacts

The clip has now crossed 1.1 million views, drawing a wide range of reactions from users.

Many commenters appreciated her honesty and openness. One user remarked, "At least someone is talking about this sensibly." Another said, "Learning the local language is basic respect, and she explained it so well." A viewer added, "I relate to this so much as a non Kannadiga living here." Someone else wrote, "This is such a refreshing take compared to the usual online fights." Another commented, "Love how she spoke without blaming anyone."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)