Woman recreates grandma's old pics on her 71st birthday. Watch her reaction

Many people often find out at a much later age that their grandparents actually looked quite similar to them back when they were young. Of course, one cannot let go of genetic similarities and this overwhelming feeling that they truly are your ancestors. In a video that was recently uploaded on Instagram, a woman wanted to surprise her grandma on her 71st birthday with some recreated pictures.

The video that was posted by a woman named Lakyn, shows how she intended to recreate some of the photos that she recently discovered. These old photographs were of her grandma when she was about Lakyn’s age. The video shows how she curls up her hair and wears outfits that are quite similar. She then does her makeup and gets some photos shot, looking uncannily similar to her grandma.

“Recently, I saw photos of my grandma when she was my age and we look so much alike! I posted this on tiktok yesterday and it’s at 5.8 million views! I cannot believe it. Thank you to everyone for the sweet words. My grandma and I are beyond grateful!” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has now gone viral on TikTok and Instagram as well.

Watch the video right here:

But what is even more heartwarming to watch is how her grandma reacted to this transformation of her granddaughter into a much younger her. Upon the request of many Instagram users, Lakyn decided to post a video that shows her grandma's reaction and it is one of the cutest things you'll come across in a while. It shows her on a video call with her granddaughter and she says, “I can't believe that. I want to watch it again.”

Here’s the video:

This video was posted on Instagram a bit more than a day ago and has gone viral. It has received more than 76,000 views and several comments from people who couldn't help but get emotional and happy at this adorable gesture on part of the granddaughter and sweet reaction of the grandmother.

“Whelp. I had some tears,” posted an Instagram user. “I came to your page to see her reaction. How sweet and thoughtful. She has an awesome granddaughter which means she’s the best kind of grandma. Happy birthday to her,” wrote another. “This is so touching, cherish grandmas!” posted a third. The comment was complete with clapping hands emojis.

What are your thoughts on the birthday surprise by the granddaughter for her grandmother?