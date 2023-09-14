Woman saves life of kid choking on peppermint. Watch

A woman is receiving lots of love on social media after a video of her saving a kid’s life went viral. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the woman stepping in to help the kid choking on a peppermint.

The image shows a woman helping a kid choking on peppermint. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement along with a descriptive caption. “This hero stepped up and saved a 5-year-old child that was choking on a peppermint. The immediate hug at the end from the appreciative mom,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show a mom holding her kid, who suddenly starts choking. At first, a man rushes to help, followed by a few more people. When their efforts fail, a woman enters the scene and helps the kid. The video ends with the mother hugging the good samaritan for her act of kindness.

Take a look at this video of the woman saving the kid:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 2.8 million views. The video has also received several appreciative comments from people. A few also shared stories of similar incidents.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I was choking a few months ago while eating lunch in my work van. This little frail old man was walking his dog. He was probably 80 years old and saved me. Oh man, I was so grateful for him,” shared an Instagram user.

“This made me emotional. As a mother, I hate seeing a parent panic because of their child in danger. It’s the absolute worst feeling and I don't wish that on anyone. Thank God he was ok in the end,” added another. “This just made me cry,” joined a third. “Literally the scariest 30 seconds a parent could imagine,” wrote a fourth.