Woman saves 1,000 on pricey airport snacks with Blinkit delivery hack: 'Game-changer'

A traveller’s smart idea to order snacks through Blinkit while waiting at Delhi Airport has caught internet’s attention. The viral video, shared on Instagram by the account Travel360 Explore, shows a woman collecting her Blinkit delivery at Delhi’s Terminal 1. The short clip has quickly become a talking point online, offering an unexpected airport tip for flyers looking to save money. A video of a woman receiving Blinkit delivery at Delhi Airport went viral, with users praising India’s fast delivery services.(Instagram/travel360.explore)

Forgot snacks? Blinkit to the rescue

The video was shared with a detailed caption that read: “I was travelling from Gwalior to Singapore with a few hours’ layover at Delhi Airport (T1). Just when I reached the terminal, I realised I’d forgotten to pack my snacks and personal care items. With my flight to Singapore in the evening, I thought why not try ordering through @letsblinkit? I stepped out of Arrival, set my location to Current Location, and to my surprise, Blinkit delivered right inside Delhi Airport! Within 10–15 minutes, I received all my essentials (and a few extras too). Honestly, this was such a game-changer travel hack — quick, smooth, and super convenient. Huge thanks to Blinkit for saving my airport day and helping me fly to Singapore fully stocked with snacks!”

Take a look here at the clip:

The text overlay on the video read: “POV: You saved Rs.1000 airport snacks because you just found out you can order Blinkit inside Delhi Airport.”

Internet reacts to the viral clip

Since being posted two days ago, the video has received over 2.3 million views and several comments appreciating the creative hack. One user wrote, “Love these delivery services in India. In 15–20 minutes you can order anything anywhere.” Another commented, “Yes, at T1 you can even book a bike taxi and it’s the best thing. Saves hundreds on cabs and autos if you don’t have much luggage.”

Others joined the conversation with their own experiences. “I did the same at Mumbai Airport,” said one person, while another added, “Why pack snacks when Blinkit’s got your back?” A user remarked, “I once ordered food at the airport before entering. Got the food from the best restaurant at one-fifth of the airport price.” Another frequent traveller shared, “I came back from a month-long trip to Indonesia and booked a Rapido bike. Saved three times the cost. This is India!”

