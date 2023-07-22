Woman says she has a crush on Tom Cruise. Watch how actor reacts

It is a dream come true for fans to meet their favourite actors. And if you get to interact with them, then it can turn out to be one of the best feelings for someone. Just how this Instagram user felt when she got the chance to meet Tom Cruise at the premier of Mission Impossible 7. She shared a video that shows her in a funny conversation with the actor where she confesses how he is not just her crush but her mother’s too. Hearing that, Tom Cruise reacts in a funny yet sweet way. The image shows Tom Cruise with his fan. (Instagram/@grace_trx)

Instagram user who goes by grace_trx shared a video that shows her interaction with the actor. She also added a detailed description to sharing her feelings of meeting him. “Had the sweetest moment with @tomcruise at his Mission Impossible 7 premiere. If you know me, you’ll know how much this means to me because I’ve loved him as an actor and his movies since high school. The undivided attention to listen to my story, him reaching out to squeeze my hand gently - he made me feel like I was the only person there. He also came back to me to check that I took the perfect photo of us, after he had already moved on to other fans,” she shared.

What does the video of Tom Cruise and his fan show?

The video opens to show Tom Cruise looking at the camera with a smile on his face. The Instagram user goes on to share her story where she explains how 30 years ago her mom told her dad that she has a crush on Tom Cruise. She then adds that recently she revealed to her dad that the actor is her crush too. What is interesting is how the actor laughs after hearing the story and jokingly adds, “I hope your dad’s ok with that.”

Take a look at the video showing Tom Cruise’s sweet reply to a fan:

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this Tom Cruise video:

“Bro is a generational crush,” posted an Instagram user. “Tom’s really been the villain for her dad,” joked another. “You deserve a lot of credit for getting that story out coherently in front of an absolute legend,” praised a third. “I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn’t rush you and was classy as always. That is why he is a movie star,” added a fourth. “How were you able to actually have a conversation with him? If I was in your shoes I'd have forgotten how to speak as soon as he came up to me,” wrote a fifth.