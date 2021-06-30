Home / Trending / Woman shakes a leg with grandfather in adorable video. Netizens can’t handle their cuteness
The image shows Divesha Bajaj dancing with her grandfather.(Instagram/@dsbajaj236)
Woman shakes a leg with grandfather in adorable video. Netizens can’t handle their cuteness

“This video made my heart explode with joy. I miss my daadu,” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:47 PM IST

Some videos on the Internet are too wholesome to miss and this Instagram clip of a grandfather showing off his moves with his granddaughter qualifies as an important one in the lot. The video shared on Instagram by Divesha Bajaj shows her dancing with her grandfather. We bet that the video will leave you with a big smile.

The video starts with Bajaj dancing with her grandfather to the song Iko Iko by Justin Wellington. Throughout the clip, the grandfather sweetly tries to copy Bajaj’s steps, making the video more entertaining.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 24, the clip has garnered over 17,000 likes and many reactions. People loved the adorable dance and showered the comments section with heart emojis. Many expressed how precious the video is because of the grandfather’s groovy moves.

“This is soo damn cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “This video made my heart explode with joy. I miss my daadu,” commented another. “My heart is full now,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

