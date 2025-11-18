Woman shares founder’s compassionate note on menstrual leave policy: 'This means more than words can explain'

A social media post by a woma has sparked a wave of appreciation online after she shared a thoughtful message from her company’s founder regarding menstrual health and workplace wellbeing. Archana Sharma, a social media marketer, took to LinkedIn to highlight the gesture and reflect on how deeply it resonated with her, especially after experiencing difficult work environments in the past. A woman shared a founder’s message introducing a menstrual wellbeing policy.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A message that moved employees

Sharma wrote, “We received this from our founder today. Coming from toxic work environments before, this means more than words can explain. It is a reminder that a good workplace isn’t defined by perks or policies but by empathy, trust, and respect.” Attached to her post was a screenshot of the message sent to the entire team, announcing a new employee centred provision.

In the message, the founder stated, “Dear Team, Menstrual health is an essential part of every woman. From today, if our female colleagues are undergoing their menstrual cycles, they can rest and be at home. It won’t be counted as an off. Health and well-being is above all.”

Check out the post here:

Online community reacts with warmth

The post has gathered several reactions, with many commending the founder’s empathetic stance. One user remarked that “Focusing on people always yields the best results. This post will inspire many others,” while another expressed that “such people hardly exists in corporate world. his efforts are really appreciable.”

Several more comments conveyed emotional responses. A user noted, “Honestly, this is the most heart-touching post I’ve seen all year,” while someone else observed, “More power to leaders who understand that wellbeing isn’t a policy, it’s a culture... Truly inspiring.” Another person added, “This is wonderful, there’s a need for more understanding and awareness around the menstrual cycle,” and one user mentioned their own workplace experience by saying, “Great to see. Our CEO had implemented it three years back, glad to see the change happening now.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)