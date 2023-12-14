Woman shares her parents conducted contest among family, friends for her name

A woman took to X to share a hilarious story about how her parents decided on her name before she was born. She tweeted that her parents mailed letters to their family and friends, inviting them to play a game to come up with name ideas. They even declared that the winner would get a “grand gala dinner” as the prize. The image shows a part of the letter that her parents mailed to their friends and family. (X/@mrinininininini)

X user Venda Mone wrote, “The coolest fact about me is that my parents ran a contest among their friends and family to decide what they would name me.” She also shared the letter that her parents mailed to their friends and family, inviting them to take part in the contest.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"On the personal front, we are glad to inform you that we have decided to expand our family and we expect to become a family of three (minimum) by March/April next year. (Looking forward to a line of congratulations from each one of you, please don't let us down, especially the baby!)," reads the first few lines of the letter.

Take a look at the entire tweet here:

The tweet was posted on December 11. Since then, the share has collected more than 1.5 lakh views. The tweet has also accumulated more than 1,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Take a look at what people shared about this woman’s post:

“I would love to be part of such a vibey family,” posted an X user. “This is the coolest thing I've seen in a while, reading it really made my day,” shared another. “That's a cool fact about your parents, lucky you,” expressed a third. “This is so cool,” commented a fourth. “I love your parents,” wrote a fifth.