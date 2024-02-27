Woman shares how her ‘security guard’ dad sent her abroad to study against all odds. Aman Gupta reacts

A video of a woman thanking her father for believing in her and her dreams has taken social media by storm. Through the video, Instagram user Dhanshree G expressed how her father beat all odds to help her go abroad to study. Her video has resonated with several people and received many appreciative comments, including reactions from Aman Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Esha Gupta, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Anusha Dandekar. Other than Aman Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the woman's video. (Instagram/@me_dhanshreeg, @boatxaman)

“Thank you Pappa for believing in me,” Dhanshree G wrote while she shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “To everyone who said to my father ‘you are just a guard, you can’t send your daughter abroad’”. The video then goes on to show snippets from her journey abroad and her graduation.

Take a look at this inspiring video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 15 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments.

Entrepreneur Aman Gupta wrote, “Inspiring. More power to you and your dad” along with a salute emoticon. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the post with a salute emoticon.

The post also received comments from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor Esha Gupta. While Chahal shared an emoji, Gupta wrote, “Oh man! Bro, congratulations! Parents give us everything they have. Never believe a word anyone ever says to bring you down. You do you”.

Actor Anusha Dandekar joined in too and shared, “This is so incredible, what a beautiful family. Keep shining, sending you all so much love and light”.

How did other Instagram users react to the video?

“Hey your dad always talks about how proud he is of you whenever I meet him, he shows all the pictures of your achievements. God bless you all,” wrote an Instagram user. “Now give him the best life he deserves,” shared another.

“Thank you for making your dad proud. He deserves all the happiness in the world. More power to you,” expressed a third. “Why am I crying,” joined a fourth.