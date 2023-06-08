Woman shares how life is after 10 years with ‘Twitter guy’ she met for 15 minutes

The meet-cute stories that people share on social media are often amazing to read. These tales not only make people smile but also fill their hearts with warm feelings. This post shared by Twitter user Hurmat Majid is a perfect addition to that category of stories. It documents how her life is with the man she found on Twitter. She shared her story in reply to a tweet asking about people’s “best first date experience”. A woman took to Twitter to share how she found the love of her life.(Twitter/@MajidHurmatKhi)

“Wasn't even supposed to be a date. Went to uni to pick notes up, a guy I was talking to on Twitter decided to meet 'for 15 minutes'. We sat and talked for 4 hours, so engrossed that we forgot to eat or drink. 10 years later, this is my morning view and I wouldn't change a thing,” Majid wrote. She also posted an image of her husband and kid.

Take a look at the post:

Did the tweet leave you smiling? You are not alone. Twitter is flooded with replies that explain how the tweet is heartwarming. A few also shared their meet-cute stories.

Just like this Twitter user who shared, “Totally believe that , he came to my college in the hope of meeting some girl his brother suggested, came to say hi to my classmate , who was his old friend, on some issue had an argument with me. I swore never to see him again but 7 yrs later was married to him that was 1997,” shared a Twitter user. “Love happens. Some get very lucky and find the right soulmate,” added another. “What a beautiful story! Sometimes the most unexpected encounters can turn into the most meaningful connections,” joined a third. “Awwwwwwww you guys make a cute family,” wrote a fourth.

