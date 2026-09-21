Woman shares ‘typical Indian father thing’ as dad returns to train just to bring her water: ‘Every daughter can relate’

A woman travelling from her hometown to Delhi was left emotional after her father returned to the railway station simply to hand her a bottle of water. The small but heartfelt gesture has struck a chord online, with many saying it perfectly captures the quiet ways in which Indian fathers express their love.

A woman shared how her father returned to the railway station with a water bottle after dropping her off. (Instagram/aakritiphd_du)

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The woman, Akriti Singh, shared the moment in a video on Instagram while travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi.

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‘What all do fathers do, man!’

Recalling what happened, Singh said, "Typical Indian father thing. Right now, I'm going to Delhi from my hometown, Jaunpur. Papa had come to see me off. I forgot to take water, meaning Papa and I forgot to buy water from the station."

She explained that after dropping her off during the train's 10-minute halt, her father had already started heading back when he remembered that he had forgotten to buy her water.

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{{^usCountry}} "Just now, Papa called to ask, 'Did you get water?' I said, 'No.' He asked, 'Does one get it [on the train]?' I said, 'Yes Papa, you can get water, there’s no problem. I’ll get it, last time too I bought it on the train itself.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just now, Papa called to ask, 'Did you get water?' I said, 'No.' He asked, 'Does one get it [on the train]?' I said, 'Yes Papa, you can get water, there’s no problem. I’ll get it, last time too I bought it on the train itself.'" {{/usCountry}}

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Despite her reassurance, her father was apparently not convinced.

"Even after that, Papa felt like who knows whether I'd get it or not. And... then Papa brought water for me just now. He just brought it. I've kept it on my seat," she said.

Moved by the gesture, Singh added, "This is a typical Indian father thing that they do for their daughters. What all do fathers do, man! Every daughter can relate. So I just felt, 'man, now I will do anything for Papa, anything that will make him proud.' Papa, yaar..."

‘I will do everything to make this man proud’

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In the caption accompanying the video, Singh revealed that she is a PhD student at Delhi University and was returning to Delhi from Jaunpur.

She wrote, "Just typical father things that every daughter who lives away from home can relate to…" Recalling her father's concern, she added, "He called me and asked, 'Paani mil jayega?' I said, 'Haan Papa, mil jata hai. Aate rehte hain train mein paani wale…' But still, he felt like, 'Pata nahi milega ki nahi.'"

(Also read: Father breaks down in tears after daughter surprises him with new home in Kuala Lumpur. Watch)

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Singh said the moment left her teary-eyed. "I was so, so, so touched… my eyes got wet. I was like, 'I will do everything to make this man proud.' I love you, papa."

Watch the clip here:

Internet relates to the heartfelt moment

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The clip drew several emotional reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "Indian dads and their silent love." Another said, "A father’s love is truly unmatched." A third person commented, "This is so wholesome," while another summed up the sentiment by writing, "Every daughter can relate to this."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)