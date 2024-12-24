Woman shuts down body shamer with creativity, turns nasty fatphobic remark into song. Watch

A woman is gaining widespread attention for her new song, crafted with a unique and pointed purpose—to shut down a troll. The video, which has quickly gone viral, features the content creator transforming a harsh and mean-spirited remark from an online troll into a cleverly composed song. With her lyrics, she addresses the negativity but also flips the script to deliver a message. A digital creator and singer who hit back at a troll for a fatphobic comment. (Instagram/@vipasha.malhotra)

“How about we start referring to people by their names and not by their appearance? Got this comment on one of my videos, toh reply toh dena hi tha (I had to reply),” content creator Vipasha Malhotra wrote in her Instagram post.

The video shows the nasty remark she received from a viewer: "Mote ko mote nehi bolenge to phir aur kya bolenge (If we don’t call a fat person fat, then what else should we call them?).” The clip then captures her reaction to it.

Take a look at the viral video:

How did social media react?

In the video's comments section, people expressed their support for the woman. Many were impressed by her handling of the situation and praised her for her song’s lyrics.

An individual posted, “Bravo, Girl! I loved the song too.” Another added, “Respect to her... she even hid the name.” A third commented, “Loved the epic reply.” A fourth wrote, “So apt. After someone says 'mota' or you have gained weight, people really think you should keep quiet and smile.”

However, a few were unhappy with the song and asked her to “stop glorifying obesity.” An individual said, “Stop glorifying being fat. It is not healthy.”

Earlier this year, in an unrelated incident, a TV presenter gained praise from social media after she shut down a troll trying to humiliate her over her choice of clothing while on-air. She aired an email she received that read, “Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclubs”.

How did she react?

“Yes, we still receive emails like this. Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me. No, what I’m wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is,” the TV presenter said in response.

What are your thoughts on this video of the woman who turned a fatphobic remark into a song?