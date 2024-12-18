Menu Explore
Noida woman slaps 6-year-old boy in fit of rage, threatens to hit again: ‘Do chaatein aur….'

BySimran singh
Dec 18, 2024 11:58 AM IST

A woman in Gaur City slapped a 6-year-old boy and threatened to hit him again, sparking a violent altercation that has led to a police complaint.

A minor dispute between two children in a residential complex in Greater Noida escalated into a violent altercation between their mothers, leaving a 6-year-old boy with a bruise on his cheek.

The incident took place in Gaur City 2(X/@gharkakalesh)
The incident took place in Gaur City 2(X/@gharkakalesh)

According to reports, the two children indulged in a fight, prompting one of them to call his mother. The woman, who has not been named, lost her temper and slapped the 6-year-old boy across the face, leaving him with a visible bruise.

When the boy's mother and other women in the locality confronted the woman, she threatened to hit the child again. In a video circulating on social media, the woman is heard saying, “Wherever I find him alone, I will slap him.”

When questioned by a woman recording the incident on her phone, the woman charged at her and slapped her too, causing her phone to fall. Another video shows the woman verbally abusing the person recording her as other residents try to intervene.

The father of the 6-year-old boy has registered a police complaint against the woman. The police have confirmed that the incident took place in Gaur City 2 and are questioning the accused.

In a statement, the police said, "There was a dispute between two children, which led to a dispute between their mothers. A complaint has been registered, and action will be taken."

