Woman stands outside lion’s enclosure, mocks big cat. Video angers people

If you are a regular user of Twitter, you may have seen profiles of various people working with the Indian Forest Service. They regularly take to the micro-blogging site to create awareness about wildlife. The forest officials also use the platform to highlight situations of human insensitivity towards animals. Just like this video reshared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video that angered him shows a woman standing outside the enclosure of a lion and mocking the big cat.

The video was posted by Twitter user Angie Karan that Nanda later retweeted. “LAUGHING and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! Do you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed?” Karan wrote while posting the video. Nanda wrote, “Being born as a lion can be a curse. How can humans be so insensitive,” while resharing the video along with two emojis, expressing his anger.

Being born as a lion can be a curse 😡😡

How can humans be so insensitive… https://t.co/EIZct8YRAp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2023

Since being posted, the video has accumulated several views and comments. Many took to the comments section to express their displeasure at the people who disturbed and mocked the lion.

“This is painful to watch,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said, sir,” posted another, agreeing with Nanda’s tweet. “Shame on them,” commented a third. “Abominable behaviour,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?