Woman stranded in Dubai's desert orders a camel via Uber. Internet says 'only in Dubai'

Dubai never fails to amaze, whether with its towering skyscrapers, futuristic architecture, or luxury lifestyle. Now, adding to its list of unique offerings, a video making waves on Instagram has captured the imagination of social media users. In the video, two women, seemingly stranded in the middle of a desert in Dubai, decide to open the Uber app to order a ride—only to be surprised by an unusual option: a camel. A viral video showed woman ordering a camel via Uber in Dubai, surprising social media users. (Instagram/jetset.dubai)

Camel ride in the desert via Uber?

Reportedly shot at Al Badayer along the Dubai-Hatta Road, the video shows the women browsing the Uber app, hoping for a quick rescue, but instead stumbling across options to order not only ATVs but also a camel. The video documents their astonishment as they encounter this quirky option for transportation.

However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the situation described in the post.

In the clip, one of the women can be heard explaining their predicament. "We got lost and decided to open the Uber app," she says, surprised to find that a camel could be ordered just as easily as a car. Shortly after, a man arrives with a camel, leaving the women visibly amused and stunned by the turn of events. As the camel approaches, one of them exclaims in disbelief: "We got lost and ordered a camel!"

Watch the clip here:

Social media buzzes with reactions

The video, shared by the Instagram account Jetset Dubai, has quickly gone viral, amassing over three million views and generating a flurry of reactions. While many were entertained by the whimsical nature of the situation, others were more sceptical about its authenticity.

One user commented, “Only in Dubai can you order a camel like it's no big deal!" Another chimed in, “This has to be staged, right? It’s too good to be true!” Yet, not all reactions were sceptical. “I love how anything is possible in Dubai,” a third user said, adding a sense of admiration for the city's endless surprises. Meanwhile, another commenter jokingly asked, "Do they accept tips in dates?"

Another user joked, “Next time I’m ordering a flying carpet,” while some questioned the authenticity: “I need to see this in real life to believe it.” Others simply found it hilarious, as one person stated, “This is why I love Dubai—always full of surprises!”