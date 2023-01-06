Woman surprises her father with a new car on his birthday. Watch wholesome video

We've all attempted to surprise our parents on several occasions. Many kids want to please their parents in any way possible, whether it's on their birthdays, anniversaries, or even randomly. Surprising them and seeing the happiness on their faces is truly a happy feeling. Recently, a content creator and model by the name of Rida Tharana surprised her father with a new car.

In a video that was shared on her Instagram page, she explains that her father had bought a red coloured nano 10 years ago. Since then, he has always wanted a car. So, to make his dream come true, Rida Tharana made it her aim to gift him one. So, this year on his birthday, Rida turned his dream into a reality and gifted him a car.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday Abbu… I love you till the moon and back. I know it's been a journey for us both to understand each other, but you are the first man I fell in love with, and it shall forever remain the same. Thank you for believing in your girls and breaking the social norms.. as they say: she's a #SalesGirl the girl did it.

This video was shared just two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 76,000 times, and the number is only increasing. Many people have also reacted to the clips.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Proud of you, Rida. God bless you and your family with lots of happiness. A second person added, "Such a wholesome video ….Happy birthday to uncle ….God bless you and your family." A third person added, "This made me feel warm and fuzzy .. it's beautiful."